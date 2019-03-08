$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Relief for rush-hour motorists as Orwell Bridge to stay OPEN - for now

PUBLISHED: 09:13 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 14 March 2019

Highways England will be monitoring windspeeds to see if it is neccessary to close the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

Highways England will be monitoring windspeeds to see if it is neccessary to close the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

Another Orwell Bridge closure seems less likely today after Highways England said it will stay open and be “constantly monitored”.

Highways England confirmed the bridge will remain open on Twitter at 8:57am, which means Suffolk is more likely to avoid the chaotic traffic scenes it had yesterday, with drivers experiencing gridlock across Ipswich.

The tweet from Highways England said: “The A14 Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is currently open - we’re constantly monitoring wind speeds and working closely with the Met Office.”

The winds are coming from a westerly direction at this time, creating headwinds and tailwinds for drivers.

These winds have to be more than 60mph to cause the bridge to be closed, where as a cross-wind from the north or south only has to reach about 50mph.

Weatherquest forecasters are still expecting to see high winds in the county today.

Forecaster Chris Bell said: “The winds are not going to die down quickly. The worst of the winds are expected to happen between 11am and 2pm, when the gusts could reach up to 50-60mph.

“Yesterday we saw gusts up to 60mph and we can expect the same kind of speeds today.

“They will ease off in the afternoon to between 40-50mph by about 5pm, then lower again overnight.

“There may be showers this morning but these will likely clear for this afternoon.”

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Orwell Bridge could close again for second day as high winds continue

Gridlock caused by the Orwell Bridge closure Picture: PETER CUTTS

University of Suffolk reopens after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The University of Suffolk is evacuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

