E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Orwell Bridge set to remain OPEN during rush hour

PUBLISHED: 15:44 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 10 February 2020

The Orwell Bridge is set to remain open during rush hour today. Picture: MICK WEBB/CITIZENSIDE.COM

The Orwell Bridge is set to remain open during rush hour today. Picture: MICK WEBB/CITIZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

The Orwell Bridge is set to remain open during rush hour, despite forecasts for windspeeds to hit 50mph this afternoon.

Highways England has confirmed that there is "no indication" that the bridge will close but they will continue to monitor the wind in case it picks up within the coming hours.

A spokesperson from the organisation said: "We do not have any concerns over the closure of the bridge at this time.

"Unless windspeeds pick up in the next 30 minutes or so, we have no indication that the bridge will close."

Storm Ciara has already battered the county, knocking down trees and causing disruption to both the rail and road networks.

The bridge had already closed for more than 18 hours yesterday (Sunday, February 10), after Storm Ciara brought gusts of up to 70mph in parts of the county.

Now, Weatherquest forecaster Chris Bell has said winds will continue to hit the county in the late afternoon and early evening as a weather front moves in from the west.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Bell said: "Wind gusts have been measuring around 40-50mph across the county which could reach the 50mph mark through the evening.

"There will be similar measures throughout the night and into tomorrow.

"There is also a chance of sleet in parts of the county between 5pm and 7pm."

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge remains closed in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

Woman trapped as The Strand floods under Orwell Bridge

Suffolk police are closing The Strand after a woman became trapped in floodwater (STOCK PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GALLERY Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

An Audi in Nacton Road, Ipswich was badly damaged by a fallen tree this morning Picture: JOHN DODDS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge remains closed in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

Woman trapped as The Strand floods under Orwell Bridge

Suffolk police are closing The Strand after a woman became trapped in floodwater (STOCK PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GALLERY Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

An Audi in Nacton Road, Ipswich was badly damaged by a fallen tree this morning Picture: JOHN DODDS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge set to remain OPEN during rush hour

The Orwell Bridge is set to remain open during rush hour today. Picture: MICK WEBB/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Fallen trees. high waves and damage - more of your dramatic photos of Storm Ciara

High winds from Storm Ciara saw six trees fall in one woman's garden in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUSIE BENNETT

Viral nets twice as Town’s U23s draw with Watford

Allan Viral is a second year scholar at Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s definitely must win... we’re still aiming for the title’ – Town loanee Earl on AFC Wimbledon clash

Josh Earl is wearing a protective mask after suffering a cheek bone injury in training. Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24