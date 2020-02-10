Breaking

Orwell Bridge set to remain OPEN during rush hour

The Orwell Bridge is set to remain open during rush hour today. Picture: MICK WEBB/CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

The Orwell Bridge is set to remain open during rush hour, despite forecasts for windspeeds to hit 50mph this afternoon.

Highways England has confirmed that there is "no indication" that the bridge will close but they will continue to monitor the wind in case it picks up within the coming hours.

A spokesperson from the organisation said: "We do not have any concerns over the closure of the bridge at this time.

"Unless windspeeds pick up in the next 30 minutes or so, we have no indication that the bridge will close."

Storm Ciara has already battered the county, knocking down trees and causing disruption to both the rail and road networks.

The bridge had already closed for more than 18 hours yesterday (Sunday, February 10), after Storm Ciara brought gusts of up to 70mph in parts of the county.

Now, Weatherquest forecaster Chris Bell has said winds will continue to hit the county in the late afternoon and early evening as a weather front moves in from the west.

Mr Bell said: "Wind gusts have been measuring around 40-50mph across the county which could reach the 50mph mark through the evening.

"There will be similar measures throughout the night and into tomorrow.

"There is also a chance of sleet in parts of the county between 5pm and 7pm."