More than 200kg of rubbish cleared from beaches around Orwell Bridge

Andrew Harston, Director, Wales & Short Sea Ports, Associated British Ports (far left) and the cross-regional team clean up Pipers Vale beach Picture: ASSOCIATED BRITISH PORTS ASSOCIATED BRITISH PORTS

More than 40 bags of rubbish were cleared from around the Orwell Bridge by a pack of avid litter pickers.

A team of 40 beach cleaners from Associated British Ports (ABP) gathered at Pipers Vale, just below the A14 in the Ravenswood area of Ipswich, turned out for their monthly sweep of the coast.

The pickers removed more than 40 bags of rubbish from the area, weighing in at almost 250kg.

Among the household plastics and litter were some much larger items, including bicycle frames.

ABP has run the monthly beach clean since September 2017 as part of its "commitment to sustainability and the environment".

Andrew Harston, of ABP, said: "It was fantastic to see so many people come together to clean up the local beach at Pipers Vale.

"Not only were we able make a real difference to area, but it gave us the opportunity to team up with our neighbours to help improve conditions for wildlife."