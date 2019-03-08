E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

More than 200kg of rubbish cleared from beaches around Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 13:23 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 09 October 2019

Andrew Harston, Director, Wales & Short Sea Ports, Associated British Ports (far left) and the cross-regional team clean up Pipers Vale beach Picture: ASSOCIATED BRITISH PORTS

Andrew Harston, Director, Wales & Short Sea Ports, Associated British Ports (far left) and the cross-regional team clean up Pipers Vale beach Picture: ASSOCIATED BRITISH PORTS

ASSOCIATED BRITISH PORTS

More than 40 bags of rubbish were cleared from around the Orwell Bridge by a pack of avid litter pickers.

A team of 40 beach cleaners from Associated British Ports (ABP) gathered at Pipers Vale, just below the A14 in the Ravenswood area of Ipswich, turned out for their monthly sweep of the coast.

The pickers removed more than 40 bags of rubbish from the area, weighing in at almost 250kg.

You may also want to watch:

Among the household plastics and litter were some much larger items, including bicycle frames.

ABP has run the monthly beach clean since September 2017 as part of its "commitment to sustainability and the environment".

Andrew Harston, of ABP, said: "It was fantastic to see so many people come together to clean up the local beach at Pipers Vale.

"Not only were we able make a real difference to area, but it gave us the opportunity to team up with our neighbours to help improve conditions for wildlife."

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Recent rise in reports of missed call phone scam known as ‘Wangiri’

Customers of all networks are advised to check accounts for recent payments Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Man admits speeding at 143mph on A14 but denies drink driving charge

Robert Pylypczuk, 48, of Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmund appeared via video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

This Suffolk town is starring on a new BBC programme

Presenter Sonali Shah in Woodbridge for the BBC One programme Escape to the Perfect Town. Picture: BBC

Fresh concerns from patients spark second minor injuries unit meeting

Dr Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal, is set to chair the meeting Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We want to win it’ - Keane says Town plan on lifting EFL Trophy at Wembley

Will Keane leaps over Gillingham keeper Joe Walsh after scoring Town's final goal in their 4-0 EFL Trophy victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists