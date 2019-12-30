Big drop in number of motorists clocked speeding on Orwell Bridge

The average speed cameras over the Orwell Bridge have been in force since July 2016

The number of people clocked speeding on the A14 Orwell Bridge has dropped - with 2019's figure expected to fall to a four-year low.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, said a report evaluating the success of the 60mph limit is due in the new year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, said a report evaluating the success of the 60mph limit is due in the new year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Just over 1,800 drivers were snapped going over the 60mph limit by the average speed cameras from the beginning of January to the end of November this year.

December's figures are yet to be published - but if data for the final month stays in line with the rest of the year, the total for 2019 looks set to halve 2018's count of 3,848.

The westbound camera was out of action in August and September this year - however the same happened to the eastbound camera in the first four months of 2018.

Are the cameras finally working?

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, said the force is due to receive a report from Highways England - evaluating the success of the 60mph limit - in the new year.

"Anecdotally, I believe the cameras have had a positive impact," he said.

"I use the bridge regularly and there does seem to be fewer collisions but we will know for sure once we receive the evaluation.

"The reduction in the number of drivers caught for speeding on the Orwell Bridge this year does suggest that some drivers have finally heeded the warnings, and this is great news.

But he added: "The cameras have been in operation for over three years now and the number caught exceeding the 60mph limit has dropped significantly since 2017, but records show over 1,800 people were caught speeding between January and November this year, so the message hasn't got through to everyone.

"I know I sound like a stuck record but speed limits are there for a reason so I ask all drivers to drive within the limit to keep themselves and other road users safe and also to avoid a fine. If you don't speed - you can't get caught."

Speeding motorists can rack up three points on their licence and an £100 fine for each offence.

'A few mph can be the difference between life and death'

Police chiefs said it is "encouraging" that instances of speeding have reduced, according to the official figures.

"It should be remembered that those caught are a tiny percentage of those using the bridge," a spokesman said.

"It is pleasing to see that the vast majority of motorists are respecting the limit.

"The restriction is there to try to prevent road casualties and to reduce collisions on the bridge. Excess speed is one of the 'fatal four' offences, along with mobile phone use, not wearing seat belts and drink/ drug driving, that are known contributory factors in fatal and serious injury collisions and, as the difference of a few miles per hour can mean the difference between life and death, we would urge all drivers to adhere to the limit on the road they are driving on.

"We hope that those who have received a penalty notice will adapt their driving behaviour and that lives will be saved as a result."

Full year figures are expected to be published by mid January.