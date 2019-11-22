Orwell Bridge open for morning traffic after car fire and overnight works

Dramatic scenes on the A14 at about 3.15pm on Thursday Picture: RYAN HEART

The Orwell Bridge is fully open for traffic this morning following its closure due to a car fire last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bridge was closed on Thursday afternoon following a car fire on the westbound carriageway - leading to long delays for motorists diverted away from the scene.

You may also want to watch:

The A14 was closed in both directions between junctions 56 and 57.

Roads police reopened the eastbound carriageway just after 4pm - and one lane of the westbound carriageway was reopened shortly afterwards following the attendance of firefighters and a recovery vehicle.

Both westbound carriageway lanes were declared open at 10.20pm.

The carriageway then immediately closed due to planned overnight maintenance works, but police confirmed that all lanes were open at 6am this morning.