Orwell Bridge reopened after police deal with incident

The Orwell Bridge has been closed for a police incident. Picture: MICK WEBB capelman

Traffic was briefly stopped either side of the Orwell Bridge while police dealt with an incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bridge was closed at around 5.15pm today due to reports concerning the safety of a person.

Police have now confirmed that the bridge has reopened.

Eastbound traffic on the A14 had backed up to the Copdock Interchange whilst westbound traffic had backed up to Ravenswood Park.