Updated
Orwell Bridge reopened after police deal with incident
PUBLISHED: 17:28 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:38 14 March 2020
capelman
Traffic was briefly stopped either side of the Orwell Bridge while police dealt with an incident.
The bridge was closed at around 5.15pm today due to reports concerning the safety of a person.
Police have now confirmed that the bridge has reopened.
Eastbound traffic on the A14 had backed up to the Copdock Interchange whilst westbound traffic had backed up to Ravenswood Park.
