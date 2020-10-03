Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident
PUBLISHED: 14:27 03 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 03 October 2020
Charlotte Bond
The Orwell Bridge has reopened after it was closed by police due to an incident.
Police were called to the A14 around 1.30pm after receiving reports concerning the welfare of a person seen on the bridge.
Officers performed a rolling road block and closed the bridge in both directions around 1.36pm.
They later reopened the bridge shortly before 2.15pm.
A police spokeswoman said the person is now in the care of the ambulance service.
