E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

PUBLISHED: 14:27 03 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 03 October 2020

The A14 Orwell Bridge has reopened following a police incident Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The A14 Orwell Bridge has reopened following a police incident Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The Orwell Bridge has reopened after it was closed by police due to an incident.

Police were called to the A14 around 1.30pm after receiving reports concerning the welfare of a person seen on the bridge.

Officers performed a rolling road block and closed the bridge in both directions around 1.36pm.

They later reopened the bridge shortly before 2.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said the person is now in the care of the ambulance service.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The A14 Orwell Bridge has reopened following a police incident Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former M&S could be restaurant or shops plus flats as revamp approved

The former Marks and Spencer store in Felixstowe could become shops or a restauarant with 14 new one-bed and two-bed flats above Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Ipswich mum sheds 6 stone after being told she was ‘too big’ for Disneyland ride

Nic Martin, a 37 year old mum of two, lost 5 stone 12lbs in less than a year after joining Slimming World. Picture: NIC MARTIN

Ipswich MP self-isolating after colleague tests positive for virus

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is self-isolating Picture: ARCHANT

The 7 most expensive homes for sale in Suffolk on Zoopla

Clockwise from top left: Harleston Hall, High Hall swimming pool in Nettleshead. Little Haugh Hall, and High Hall. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS/STRUTT & PARKER