Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The A14 Orwell Bridge has reopened following a police incident Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The Orwell Bridge has reopened after it was closed by police due to an incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the A14 around 1.30pm after receiving reports concerning the welfare of a person seen on the bridge.

Officers performed a rolling road block and closed the bridge in both directions around 1.36pm.

They later reopened the bridge shortly before 2.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said the person is now in the care of the ambulance service.