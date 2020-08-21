Could the Orwell Bridge close today as Storm Ellen batters Suffolk?
PUBLISHED: 09:30 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 21 August 2020
Strong winds are expected to batter Suffolk today as an area of low pressure takes hold of the UK - but will the Orwell Bridge close?
There are not any current plans to close the bridge, however Highways England have said that they will be monitoring wind speeds throughout the day as Storm Ellen hits the county.
Gusts of up to 44mph have already been recorded on the bridge, and conditions are expected to remain the same through the day and into Saturday.
John Law, forecaster for Weatherquest said: “A large area of low pressure is over the UK at the moment bringing strong winds to almost every area.
“In Suffolk we will be seeing gusts of around 40mph throughout the day and into tomorrow however, it will all calm down a bit into Saturday afternoon and evening.”
In a tweet, Highways England said they are monitoring wind speeds and are getting up to date forecasts from the Met office.
They said: “We’ve hit 44mph already this morning and are at 42.95mph now.
We’re on the phone to the Met Office at the moment to get an updated forecast.”
