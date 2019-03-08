Breaking

Orwell Bridge CLOSED until early afternoon - traffic diverted through Ipswich

The Orwell Bridge has closed today due to high winds. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Motorists are facing diversions and delays to journeys this morning with the Orwell Bridge CLOSED due to strong winds.

#OrwellBridge in Suffolk #A14 is closed due to high winds. Local diversion routes in place. This is anticipated to 14:00 today based on Met Office forecast but may change. Please contact or Custome Center on 0300 123 5000. @Suff_highways @NSRAPT @EastEnglandAmb pic.twitter.com/az7p8f5kcg — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 2, 2019

Highways England shut the Orwell crossing on the A14 at 9am as expected.

A spokesman said: "We have been advised by the Met Office that the high winds are due to last for the next three hours or so and expect the bridge to remain closed until about 12.30pm."

The bridge is closed in both directions between J56 and J57.

Road users wishing to continue their journey eastbound are advised to follow the "Solid Triangle" diversion symbol.

The Orwell Bridge is closed this morning. Picture: Getty Images/IStockphoto The Orwell Bridge is closed this morning. Picture: Getty Images/IStockphoto

Exit the A14 at J55 Copdock Mill and follow the A1214 through Ipswich to Woodbridge Road Roundabout. At the roundabout take the second exit and follow the A1189 to Felixstowe Road. At the roundabout with the A1156, go straight over and travel along the A1156 Felixstowe Road to re-join the A14 at J58.

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the "Solid Circle" diversion symbol. Follow the above diversion route, but in reverse.

Experts are looking into measures to prevent the bridge from closing in high winds, but hopes of an update on the research were this week delayed.



A yellow weather warning remains in place for much of the East of England with strong winds expected to batter Suffolk for most of the day.

However, the weathermen are not expecting the winds to be as strong as first thought - though gusts of over 45mph are still anticipated.

Highways England said if the bridge on the A14 is closed it will be for safety reasons.

If the Orwell Bridge does close, the planned diversion would be via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.

The Met Office said the wind is expected to strengthen significantly in the next couple of hours, with gusts of 40mph-plus likely throughout the morning and early afternoon and some heavy rain. It should brighten up by around 3pm and the wind speeds then fall to around 25mph to 28mph.