Orwell Bridge will CLOSE tonight - with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge will close tonight. Picture: MICK WEBB capelman

Highways England have announced that the Orwell Bridge will close at 7pm this evening due to safety concerns over high winds.

In a statement, Highways England advised motorists across Suffolk that the bridge is expected to remain closed until 11pm this evening.

A spokesman said: "Road users in the east of England are being advised that the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk will be closed from 7pm tonight (Monday 13 January) for safety reasons, due to high winds, and is expected to remain closed until around 11pm tonight.

"Highways England will continue to monitor wind speeds closely before making a further decision about when to reopen the bridge based on the safety of road users."

The road management specialists have been monitoring wind speeds throughout the afternoon, and confirmed the closure at 5pm.

Highways England will be continuing to monitor the wind speeds tomorrow, when gusts are supposed to increase.

A spokesman added: "Met Office forecasts are warning of further strong winds on Tuesday evening and at other times during the week.

"The bridge will only be closed when it is essential for safety reasons and for as short a time as possible. Drivers are advised to look out for further information on twitter at @highwaysEAST."

Once the Orwell Bridge is closed, the planned diversion route is via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich and will be clearly sign-posted.

Drivers planning to travel are encouraged to plan their journey in advance and check the latest weather and traffic conditions along the route.