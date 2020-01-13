E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE tonight - with more high winds to come tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 17:11 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 13 January 2020

The Orwell Bridge will close tonight. Picture: MICK WEBB

The Orwell Bridge will close tonight. Picture: MICK WEBB

capelman

Highways England have announced that the Orwell Bridge will close at 7pm this evening due to safety concerns over high winds.

In a statement, Highways England advised motorists across Suffolk that the bridge is expected to remain closed until 11pm this evening.

A spokesman said: "Road users in the east of England are being advised that the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk will be closed from 7pm tonight (Monday 13 January) for safety reasons, due to high winds, and is expected to remain closed until around 11pm tonight.

"Highways England will continue to monitor wind speeds closely before making a further decision about when to reopen the bridge based on the safety of road users."

The road management specialists have been monitoring wind speeds throughout the afternoon, and confirmed the closure at 5pm.

Highways England will be continuing to monitor the wind speeds tomorrow, when gusts are supposed to increase.

A spokesman added: "Met Office forecasts are warning of further strong winds on Tuesday evening and at other times during the week.

"The bridge will only be closed when it is essential for safety reasons and for as short a time as possible. Drivers are advised to look out for further information on twitter at @highwaysEAST."

Once the Orwell Bridge is closed, the planned diversion route is via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich and will be clearly sign-posted.

Drivers planning to travel are encouraged to plan their journey in advance and check the latest weather and traffic conditions along the route.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closure ‘highly likely’ as wind speeds of 60mph predicted

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Weather warning for strong winds on Tuesday – Orwell Bridge being ‘monitored’

The weather warning is in place for Suffolk on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: PA/ KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Teens on bikes try to steal ear pods in attempted Ipswich robbery

Silent Street in Ipswich

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closure ‘highly likely’ as wind speeds of 60mph predicted

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Weather warning for strong winds on Tuesday – Orwell Bridge being ‘monitored’

The weather warning is in place for Suffolk on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: PA/ KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Teens on bikes try to steal ear pods in attempted Ipswich robbery

Silent Street in Ipswich

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE tonight – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge will close tonight. Picture: MICK WEBB

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police respond to incident on bus carrying school children

Police responded to an incident in Capel St Mary this morning. Picture: ALAN MARSHALL

Fuller Flavour: Celebrating a win at last, helping a lost German fan and memories of a great day at Oxford

Jumping for joy: Alan Judge fist pumping after his first half goal to take the home side into a 3-0 lead against Accrington.

The Ipswich road riddled with more than FIFTY potholes

Portman Road is riddled with potholes and road defects Picture: ADAM HOWLETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists