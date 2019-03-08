E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Orwell Bridge closed by police incident

PUBLISHED: 18:48 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:54 08 November 2019

The Orwell Bridge closed briefly on Friday evening Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Orwell Bridge closed briefly on Friday evening Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

The Orwell Bridge was closed for around 15 minutes on Friday evening as police were called to deal with an incident.

Suffolk Constabulary said the bridge briefly closed at 6.18pm, but has now reopened both ways.

However, the closure has caused some congestion on the A14 although this is expected to clear in due course.

Police said a man involved in the incident was now in their care.

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Family’s tribute after sudden death of ‘bubbly, gorgeous’ Kirsty, 30

Kirsty Blaxell with her sister Lisa Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich – roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

