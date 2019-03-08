Orwell Bridge closed by police incident
PUBLISHED: 18:48 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:54 08 November 2019
Archant
The Orwell Bridge was closed for around 15 minutes on Friday evening as police were called to deal with an incident.
Suffolk Constabulary said the bridge briefly closed at 6.18pm, but has now reopened both ways.
However, the closure has caused some congestion on the A14 although this is expected to clear in due course.
Police said a man involved in the incident was now in their care.
