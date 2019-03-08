E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected soon

PUBLISHED: 07:24 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:25 02 November 2019

High winds could close the Orwell Bridge today Picture: MICK WEBB

High winds could close the Orwell Bridge today Picture: MICK WEBB

capelman

Highways officials are currently looking at the latest winds forecast information before deciding whether to close the Orwell Bridge today.

Highways England said it was "highly likely" the bridge would be closed - and it could take place around 9am.

An announcement is expected soon.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for much of the East of England with strong winds expected to batter Suffolk for most of the day.

You may also want to watch:

However, the weathermen are not expecting the winds to be as strong as first thought - though gusts of over 45mph are still anticipated.

Highways England said if the bridge on the A14 is closed it will be for safety reasons.

If the Orwell Bridge does close, the planned diversion would be via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.

The Met Office said the wind is expected to strengthen significantly in the next couple of hours, with gusts of 40mph-plus likely throughout the morning and early afternoon and some heavy rain. It should brighten up by around 3pm and the wind speeds then fall to around 25mph to 28mph

Forecasters say residents may see some disruption to travel as well as the potential of short-term power loss. The warning also states that there is a small chance of injury from flying debris as well.

The weather will also affect coastal areas with warnings in place for spray and large waves.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge expected to be CLOSED on Saturday morning

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Historic building on Ipswich waterfront set for major revamp – but not everyone is happy

No. 4 College Street, Ipswich, which is to be revamped. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Popular Waterfront café closing after death of founder

Alexia McEwen and Anna Matthews at the La Tour Cycle Cafe in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge expected to be CLOSED on Saturday morning

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Historic building on Ipswich waterfront set for major revamp – but not everyone is happy

No. 4 College Street, Ipswich, which is to be revamped. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Popular Waterfront café closing after death of founder

Alexia McEwen and Anna Matthews at the La Tour Cycle Cafe in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mapped - all 5,834 crimes reported in Suffolk in one month

The map below shows the crimes reported to Suffolk Constabulary in September 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

Man jailed for wounding former partner with glass

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected soon

High winds could close the Orwell Bridge today Picture: MICK WEBB

What would make the perfect biscuit for Ipswich?

A final call for entries has been made for the Ipswich Biscuit competition. Picture: PACITTI COMPANY

‘I’m at peace with never knowing the answers’ - mum speaks of support after brother’s death

Katie Forgiel and her brother James Halcrow, who went to Copleston High School in Ipswich and worked as a doctor Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists