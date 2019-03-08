Decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected soon

High winds could close the Orwell Bridge today Picture: MICK WEBB capelman

Highways officials are currently looking at the latest winds forecast information before deciding whether to close the Orwell Bridge today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highways England said it was "highly likely" the bridge would be closed - and it could take place around 9am.

An announcement is expected soon.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for much of the East of England with strong winds expected to batter Suffolk for most of the day.

You may also want to watch:

However, the weathermen are not expecting the winds to be as strong as first thought - though gusts of over 45mph are still anticipated.

Highways England said if the bridge on the A14 is closed it will be for safety reasons.

If the Orwell Bridge does close, the planned diversion would be via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.

The Met Office said the wind is expected to strengthen significantly in the next couple of hours, with gusts of 40mph-plus likely throughout the morning and early afternoon and some heavy rain. It should brighten up by around 3pm and the wind speeds then fall to around 25mph to 28mph

Forecasters say residents may see some disruption to travel as well as the potential of short-term power loss. The warning also states that there is a small chance of injury from flying debris as well.

The weather will also affect coastal areas with warnings in place for spray and large waves.