Orwell Bridge expected to be CLOSED on Saturday morning

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning due to forecast high winds in Suffolk.

Highways England is to monitor wind speeds over Friday night before making a decision on whether to close the road.

However, using current predictions the bridge is expected to be closed from 9am on Saturday morning.

If the Orwell Bridge does close, the planned diversion route would be via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.

Highways England are warning drivers planning to travel in the area to plan their journey in advance and to be aware of sudden gusts of wind.