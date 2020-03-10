E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
No plans to close Orwell Bridge despite strong winds in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:29 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:29 10 March 2020

The Orwell Bridge is prone to closing in strong winds. Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

The Orwell Bridge is prone to closing in strong winds. Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

ALEX BLAGONA

Highways England has confirmed there are no plans to close the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich today, despite some brisk winds with 45mph gusts hitting the region.

According to weather forecasters, Suffolk and north Essex will see strong wind speeds in the early hours of this afternoon, with winds easing into the evening.

Adam Dury, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said: 'There will be the occasional gust of 40mph to 45mph winds in the early to mid afternoon.

'Most of the day will be quite breezy and cloudy, but fairly mild with highs of 14C to 15C.'

There is expected to be some sunny spells later on in the day, with the odd drizzle of light rain during the evening.

Despite these strong winds, Highways England chiefs are confident that there will be no reason to close the Orwell Bridge on the A14 - which is prone to shutting in high gusts around the 50mph mark.

In a tweet, they confirmed: 'There are no plans to close the Orwell Bridge today.'

MORE: 'This must be the last winter the Orwell Bridge closes completely because of strong winds' - says MP

In recent weeks, Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis have forced the Orwell Bridge to close for long periods of time - as strong winds and rain battered the region.

More: Storm Dennis takes a toll on Suffolk coastline

