Breaking

Storm Dennis set to CLOSE Orwell Bridge this weekend

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA ALEX BLAGONA

Highways England has warned drivers that the Orwell Bridge could close again this weekend, as Storm Dennis looks set to bring strong wind speeds above the safety threshold.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#A14 Orwell Bridge #StormDennis - The wind direction & speeds at this time indicate them going above our safety thresholds for the #OrwellBridge from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday morning. We will keep you updated of any forecast changes daily confirming a closure or not. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 12, 2020

We may only just be recovering from the disruption of Storm Ciara, but now forecasters have announced that Storm Dennis could have a similar impact.

Originally the storm was only predicted to occur on Saturday, February, 15 but experts have now extended the yellow weather warning for wind to Sunday, February 16.

The Met Office said: "Very strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday and Sunday across many parts of England and Wales.

"The strongest winds are likely to be on Saturday afternoon and evening, with a lull overnight, before increasing again during Sunday."

EAST - WINDS: At this stage there is still some uncertainty (depicted by the grey shading), but there is likely to be a period of strong winds through this weekend, and possibly into Monday. Ensemble guidance currently suggests peak gusts 50-55mph, locally 60mph ️ pic.twitter.com/vCxFhaSvEn — Dan Holley (@danholley_) February 12, 2020

You may also want to watch:

Dan Holley, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said that wind speeds are expected to reach 60mph locally - the threshold for closing the Orwell Bridge is around 50mph.

As a result of Storm Ciara the Orwell Bridge was closed for more than 20 hours on Sunday, causing travel chaos around Ipswich.

Highways England has today announced that it is monitoring the weather for the coming weekend with the news of a second storm.

They say that at this time the wind direction and speeds indicate them going above the "safety thresholds" for the Orwell Bridge from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday morning.

This could cause some travel disruption for fans planning to watch Ipswich Town play at Portman Road against Burton, with the fixture set to kick off at 3pm.

Fans heading to the game should check before they travel incase the bridge is closed on the day.

More: Storm Dennis set to bring 'very strong winds' to Suffolk and Essex