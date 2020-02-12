Storm Dennis set to CLOSE Orwell Bridge this weekend
PUBLISHED: 13:11 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 12 February 2020
ALEX BLAGONA
Highways England has warned drivers that the Orwell Bridge could close again this weekend, as Storm Dennis looks set to bring strong wind speeds above the safety threshold.
We may only just be recovering from the disruption of Storm Ciara, but now forecasters have announced that Storm Dennis could have a similar impact.
Originally the storm was only predicted to occur on Saturday, February, 15 but experts have now extended the yellow weather warning for wind to Sunday, February 16.
The Met Office said: "Very strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday and Sunday across many parts of England and Wales.
"The strongest winds are likely to be on Saturday afternoon and evening, with a lull overnight, before increasing again during Sunday."
Dan Holley, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said that wind speeds are expected to reach 60mph locally - the threshold for closing the Orwell Bridge is around 50mph.
As a result of Storm Ciara the Orwell Bridge was closed for more than 20 hours on Sunday, causing travel chaos around Ipswich.
Highways England has today announced that it is monitoring the weather for the coming weekend with the news of a second storm.
They say that at this time the wind direction and speeds indicate them going above the "safety thresholds" for the Orwell Bridge from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday morning.
This could cause some travel disruption for fans planning to watch Ipswich Town play at Portman Road against Burton, with the fixture set to kick off at 3pm.
Fans heading to the game should check before they travel incase the bridge is closed on the day.
