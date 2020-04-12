E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Three car collision on Orwell Bridge partially blocking road

PUBLISHED: 17:08 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 12 April 2020

Lane two of the Orwell Bridge has been closed. Picture: MICK WEBB

Lane two of the Orwell Bridge has been closed. Picture: MICK WEBB

capelman

Police have been called to an accident on the Orwell Bridge where three cars have collided, partially blocking the A14.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 4.10pm today after a collision in the eastbound carriageway of the A14.

The incident happened between junction 57 at the Nacton Interchange and junction 56 at the Wherstead interchange.

The Roads Policing team are on the scene and lane two of the carriageway has now been closed while the cars await recovery.

Highways England has advised motorists to approach the scene with caution and reminded them that only essential travel is now allowed on the roads.

No ambulance has been called to the scene at this time.

Most Read

Patient in 20s among latest patients to die after contracting coronavirus

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, confirmed the deaths of the coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Ipswich man allegedly flouted coronavirus rules multiple times in three days

Officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse Picture: GOOGLE

‘Wonderful father’ dies from coronavirus aged 73

Tributes have been paid to Mike Fish after he died from coronavirus, aged 73. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

Storm warning – thunder and heavy rain on the cards

Some areas could see thunderstorms and heavy rain this weekend Picture: BRIAN CONNER

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

