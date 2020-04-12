Three car collision on Orwell Bridge partially blocking road

Lane two of the Orwell Bridge has been closed. Picture: MICK WEBB capelman

Police have been called to an accident on the Orwell Bridge where three cars have collided, partially blocking the A14.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 4.10pm today after a collision in the eastbound carriageway of the A14.

The incident happened between junction 57 at the Nacton Interchange and junction 56 at the Wherstead interchange.

The Roads Policing team are on the scene and lane two of the carriageway has now been closed while the cars await recovery.

Highways England has advised motorists to approach the scene with caution and reminded them that only essential travel is now allowed on the roads.

No ambulance has been called to the scene at this time.