Collision on Orwell Bridge causing delays
PUBLISHED: 08:56 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 05 September 2019
HIGHWAYS ENGLAND
Officers are on route to a collision on the Nacton side of the Orwell Bridge.
Suffolk Police received the call at 8.10am after reports of what appears to be a collision in the east of Ipswich.
The collision took place just after the Orwell Bridge on the Nacton side, heading eastbound from Ipswich and out towards Felixstowe.
The vehicles involved are believed to have been moved to the side of the road, however officers are on route to deal with any traffic problems the collision may cause.
According to the AA map traffic is building in the area.
More on this as we get it.