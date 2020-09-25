E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
High risk of Orwell Bridge closure as strong winds batter Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:30 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:50 25 September 2020

Highways England teams are on standby incase they need to close the Orwell Bridge this afternoon. Picture: Ott Tuulberg

Archant

The Orwell Bridge will remain at high risk of closure until 7pm - due to predicted 50mph winds battering Ipswich.

Highways England, which manages the road, said it was only “marginal” that the A14 over the River Orwell was staying open - and only due to the direction of gusts of wind.

The winds are predicted to reach a speed of 50mph, over the threshold of a bridge closure.

However, the agency said: “The gust direction is still in our favour but is marginal.

“We will keep you updated throughout the afternoon. Just a reminder the risk period is until 7pm tonight.”

It confirmed that the “bridge still remains open” but that: “Winds are high so please drive carefully. The gust direction is still in our favour but is marginal.”

The region has been hit hard by high winds and downpours of rain today, leading to difficult driving conditions and a risk the key bridge might have to be closed.

Highways England updated motorists shortly after 4pm this afternoon to remind them to drive carefully.

MORE: Highways on standby to close Orwell Bridge amid rising wind speeds

