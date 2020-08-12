Car causing obstruction on Orwell Bridge

Police have been called to a car on the eastbound A14 this afternoon after a car became stuck.

Police were called to the stricken Saab on Wednesday afternoon.

It was initially thought that the vehicle had broken down in lane one of the bridge.

However, upon arrival it became clear that this was not the case.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it was not clear at this stage why the car was there but that there was possibly something stuck underneath it.