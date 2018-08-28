3,848 motorists caught speeding on Orwell Bridge last year

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Increasing numbers of drivers were caught speeding on the Orwell Bridge last year – despite one of its cameras being out of action four months.

In total, 3,848 motorists were prosecuted in 2018, according to new figures. While that was marginally up from 3,818 in 2017, the average speed cameras in the Copdock-bound direction were out of action from January to April – suggesting the figure could’ve been even higher.

The figures frustrated Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore who said it showed motorists were still not taking the dangers of driving too fast seriously enough.

He said: “I find these figures shocking and really don’t know what else to say. Despite all the publicity about the Fatal Four there is still a significant minority of motorists who continue to have a cavalier and total disregard for road safety

“I will continue to direct resources into helping our Roads Policing unit to keep the highways safe.

“I have not a shred of sympathy for those who are caught driving dangerously so the answer is very simple – stick to the limits then there will be no problem.”

The “Fatal Four” defined by police are: speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seat belt, and drink/drug driving.

The figures were revealed on the day that driver Sandu Lenuta, 31, of Speedwell Road, Ipswich, was banned from the road for six months after being convicted of speeding on the Orwell Bridge twice in successive days last summer.

She did not appear in court, but was convicted of a number of motoring offences in her absence by Suffolk Magistrates’ Court.

Among these were driving westbound over the Orwell Bridge at 97 miles an hour on June 8 last year and driving at 69 miles an hour on the same carriageway the following day.

Lenuta was convicted of a total of 12 offences, including driving without insurance, without a licence and failing to give information to the police when required. She was fined a total of £1,980 and ordered to pay £255 costs and £85 victim surcharge.