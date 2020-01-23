Poll

POLL: What needs to be done about the Orwell Bridge?

The long-awaited survey on wind speeds on the bridge has been published Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

An early version of the Orwell Bridge report is now public - what do you think should be done to keep it open?

In an initial presentation, Highways England bosses outlined the next steps to reduce wind closures on the Orwell Bridge in a report this newspaper published yesterday.

Among the solutions proposed were temporary speed limits, single-file traffic and closing one carriageway to all traffic when winds are higher than the current 50mph threshold.

The results of the nine-month aerodynamic study of the bridge, carried out between October 2018 and July last year, were revealed in the days after it was shut for the third time in 2020.

Closures plunge Ipswich's road network into gridlock as commuters and lorries using the Port of Felixstowe are forced to find an alternative route across the town.

There are now four solutions that Highways England have said could be alternatives to full closures of the bridge in windy conditions - a temporary 40mph speed limit, single-lane traffic, closing the westbound carriageway and either wind breaks or parapets on the bridge.

