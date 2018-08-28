Rain sweeping Suffolk as downpours on the way

Suffolk’s forecast looks grey and damp, before turning dark and wet as a cold eastern front sweeps across East Anglia.

Rain is likely across the region with heavy scattered showers expected today, December 5, from Haverhill to Aldeburgh.

Gusts could reach 25mph in the day, with a consistent breeze from the south until the end of the week.

Maximum temperatures in East Anglia will be around 11C, but may feel colder in the wind and rain.

The region fares better than the rest of the UK today, with Scotland and the north of England buffeted by stronger winds and rain.

E Anglia Today: A cloudy and misty day with outbreaks of light rain first thing, then dry for a time before becoming heavy again later in the afternoon. Moderate southeasterly wind, veering southwesterly. Max 11-12C. Forecast cloud and rain in image - pic.twitter.com/p9Pa8hRCoE — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) December 5, 2018

Thursday will be drier with less chance of rain and lighter showers, before winds and rainfall pick up for the end of the week.

Friday is sue to see heavy rain start in Ipswich and move up towards Stowmarket, Diss and Norwich, along with potential gusts of 30pmh.

There has been no warning yet from Highways England that the Orwell Bridge will be closed due to the weather, which requires at least a 40mph cross wind to stop traffic travelling across it.