Multi-vehicle crash on approach to Orwell Bridge causes long delays

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

A multi-vehicle crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge has been causing long delays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A four car crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge is causing long delays on the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND A four car crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge is causing long delays on the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Police were called to reports of a four-car collision on the westbound carriageway of the A14 shortly before 7.30am today.

The cars collided on the approach to the Orwell Bridge on the Felixstowe side, near to the Shell garage.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic has been queuing back to junction 58 at Seven Hills however the road has now been cleared by police officers.

It is believed that there were not any serious injuries caused by the incident.

Officers are advising that the queues are subsiding, but drivers should still expect delays.

The AA are reporting delays of up to 25 minutes on the road.