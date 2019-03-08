Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Multi-vehicle crash on approach to Orwell Bridge causes long delays

PUBLISHED: 08:01 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 12 June 2019

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

A multi-vehicle crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge has been causing long delays.

A four car crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge is causing long delays on the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLANDA four car crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge is causing long delays on the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Police were called to reports of a four-car collision on the westbound carriageway of the A14 shortly before 7.30am today.

The cars collided on the approach to the Orwell Bridge on the Felixstowe side, near to the Shell garage.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic has been queuing back to junction 58 at Seven Hills however the road has now been cleared by police officers.

It is believed that there were not any serious injuries caused by the incident.

Officers are advising that the queues are subsiding, but drivers should still expect delays.

The AA are reporting delays of up to 25 minutes on the road.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Devastating house fire now being treated as arson

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich. The blaze is now being treated as suspected arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Devastating house fire now being treated as arson

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich. The blaze is now being treated as suspected arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Multi-vehicle crash on approach to Orwell Bridge causes long delays

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘This has been more than just business’ - Why £30m Winerack project represents a new dawn for Ipswich

The first collection of apartments at Ipswich's Winerack have been completed. Photo: New Anglia LEP.

Have you spotted an elephant on your travels?

Is there an Elmer near you? Picture: NORMAN LLOYD

Woman faces jail time after pleading guilty to cheating in driving theory test

Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Tourism drive aims to put Ipswich on the map

Members of the Visit Ipswich board, the new name for the town'’s Destination Marketing Organisation (DMO) Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists