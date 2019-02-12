Orwell Bridge remains open as high winds monitored

The Orwell Bridge should remain open over the weekend, Highways England has said. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A decision to close the Orwell Bridge may be made today, with wind speeds of up to 50mph set to batter Suffolk.

Highways England has said it has no immediate plans to close the bridge, but wind speeds will be monitored throughout the day.

A decision will be made depending on data from the Met Office and readings from several Orwell Bridge weather stations.

The call to close the bridge would be communicated to motorists by fixed road signs that are located at both ends of the bridge.

Crosswinds of 50mph may be strong enough to close the bridge. However, head-on gusts of the same speed would not.

The blustery weather is set to bring a band of wet and stormy weather as is arrives the south-west.

The east of England will avoid some of the worst conditions, however rain will become more widespread as the day goes on with temperatures staying mild, with highs of 12C.

Conditions will become calmer as the day goes on and so the risk of closure will be greater during the morning.