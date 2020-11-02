E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Orwell Bridge set to stay open despite strong winds in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:53 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:24 02 November 2020

The Orwell Bridge is set to remain open today despite strong winds Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The Orwell Bridge is set to remain open despite a weather front bringing strong winds to the region throughout today.

Wind speeds of around 45mph are expected on Suffolk’s coastline today with temperatures at an ‘exceptionally mild’ 18 degrees.

Despite the high winds, there has been no suggestion from Highways England that the bridge will close and speeds are expected to remain below the threshold for closure.

Forecaster for Weatherquest, Phil Garner, said: “We have got a front coming in from the west today.

“This morning will be cloudy with the risk of showers in isolation.

“It will be sunnier this afternoon but there will still remain the risk of an odd shower.

“Winds will be mild to strong from the south west. Inland wind speeds are looking at 40mph, but on the coast it will be more like 45mph.

“It will be exceptionally mild this morning, with highs of 18 degrees but things will cool down later on to around 13 degrees.”

