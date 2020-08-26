E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Orwell Bridge to stay open despite high wind speeds

PUBLISHED: 08:20 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:24 26 August 2020

Highways England has no plans to close the Orwell Bridge today, despite high wind speeds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Highways England has no plans to close the Orwell Bridge today, despite high wind speeds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are no plans to close the Orwell bridge today despite Storm Francis bringing strong winds to Suffolk.

Gusts of up to 60mph were recorded in East Anglia overnight and forecasters predict further disruption throughout the morning.

However, Highways England have said due to the direction of the gusts, wind speeds are not expected to pass closure thresholds.

A spokesperson said: “It is still very windy out there, however due to the wind gust direction and speeds being lower than thresholds we are not planning to close the Orwell Bridge today.

You may also want to watch:

“Drive safe everyone.”

MORE: Trees down and power outages - but Suffolk avoids worst of Storm Francis

The worst of Storm Francis passed through the county overnight knocking down trees and causing power outages.

However, it seems that Suffolk has avoided the worst of the storm, and the weather is due to become less blustery this afternoon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Francis arrives in Suffolk – will the Orwell Bridge close?

Storm Francis is bringing high winds and torrential rain today, but will it be enough to close the Orwell Bridge? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Francis arrives in Suffolk – will the Orwell Bridge close?

Storm Francis is bringing high winds and torrential rain today, but will it be enough to close the Orwell Bridge? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Major Ipswich road closed after crash between car and van

Woodbridge Road in Ipswich has been closed following a crash between a car and a van. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Homeowner watched burglary unfold from neighbouring property

James Regan was jailed for more than two years for burglary at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

League One opener against Wigan selected by Sky and moved to Sunday

Ipswich Town's League One opener against Wigan will be broadcast by Sky TV. Photo: PA

Ipswich Frankie & Benny’s restaurant to reopen after coronavirus closure

The Ipswich Frankie & Benny's restaurant in Nacton Road, Ravenswood, is one of 17 restaurants reopening in the UK this week. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Trees down and power outages - but Suffolk avoids worst of Storm Francis

Police are at the scene of a tree which has fallen on a power line in Mill Hill, Capel St Mary. Picture: PETER WHITTLE