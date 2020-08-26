Orwell Bridge to stay open despite high wind speeds
PUBLISHED: 08:20 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:24 26 August 2020
There are no plans to close the Orwell bridge today despite Storm Francis bringing strong winds to Suffolk.
Gusts of up to 60mph were recorded in East Anglia overnight and forecasters predict further disruption throughout the morning.
However, Highways England have said due to the direction of the gusts, wind speeds are not expected to pass closure thresholds.
A spokesperson said: “It is still very windy out there, however due to the wind gust direction and speeds being lower than thresholds we are not planning to close the Orwell Bridge today.
“Drive safe everyone.”
The worst of Storm Francis passed through the county overnight knocking down trees and causing power outages.
However, it seems that Suffolk has avoided the worst of the storm, and the weather is due to become less blustery this afternoon.
