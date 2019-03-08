Orwell Bridge overnight closures postponed

Planned closures of the Orwell Bridge that were due to start tonight have been cancelled.

Contractors for Highways England were meant to start a week-long programme of maintenance works between 8pm and 6am.

However Highways England said today that because of work being carried out elsewhere on the roads network they have now been put back until November.

A spokesman said the work due to take place was not safety critical and routine maintenance only, but added: "We will endeavour to complete this work as soon as possible."

The works are now scheduled to take place between November 18-20 in the eastbound lane, and November 21-23 for westbound.

Closure times will be between 9pm and 5am. Diversions will be in place.