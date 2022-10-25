Suffolk's 'fantastic 59' respond to charity's Orwell Bridge appeal

The Bearded Fishermen are due to be visiting Orwell Bridge and speaking to Ipswich MP Tom Hunt on November 11 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A charity has hailed the ‘fantastic response’ to an appeal for volunteers to run patrols to try to prevent deaths on a Suffolk bridge after 59 people came forward to offer their services.

Earlier this month, this paper reported how Lincolnshire-based The Bearded Fishermen were calling for recruits to help monitor Orwell Bridge near Ipswich following a growing number of incidents.

Michael Leyland, the charity’s vice-chair said in the two weeks since, 59 volunteers had applied to the charity to help out, which was ‘more than enough’ and could mean that patrols could operate every night.

He is planning to meet Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and visit the bridge on November 11 to assess how the bridge could be monitored and whether it is safe for the volunteers.

Mr Leyland could not be sure what would be needed until he had visited, but said a possibility could be to have volunteers walking in pairs along both sides of the bridge and communicating with each other by radio in case they saw a pedestrian in distress.

He added: “The response has been absolutely fantastic. It is more than enough for what we need. If we had two on one side and two on the other, that would be more than enough for a night.

“If there are enough volunteers, we could be doing it every night. Teams could be doing it every night and we could potentially run patrols all week.”

The tailbacks close to the Orwell Bridge following the incident on October 4 - Credit: A14 traffic cameras

However, he said he was concerned about safety due to the low bridge wall and narrow footpath which was only separated from the road by a low barrier.

He would also like a hut by the bridge where the volunteers could be based and could take people for a cup of tea, but said there was no such existing facility nearby.

The mental health charity already operates similar volunteer patrols on Humber Bridge in Lincolnshire, who use existing accommodation provided for staff at the toll bridge.

Mr Leyland said he would also like signs to be installed at the Orwell Bridge providing the numbers of charities that people could contact if they were in distress.

On October 4, the bridge was closed due to a ‘police incident’ which closed the A14 for more than two hours in both directions between junctions 56 and 57 and delayed the start of the football match between Ipswich Town and Cambridge United at Portman Road by 15 minutes.