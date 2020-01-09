Orwell Bridge remains open despite fears of closure due to winds

The Orwell Bridge is prone to closures due to wind Picture: ARCHANT

The Orwell Bridge remains open this morning, despite fears that it could be closed due to high winds.

Highways England said yesterday it would be monitoring wind speeds overnight in anticipation of gusts of up to 40mph.

However, the bridge remains open at this time.

The Orwell Bridge is prone to closures in high winds, and is typically closed whenever winds reach speeds of Highways England's limit of 50mph.

A weather warning for wind has been issued for parts of England over the next few days.