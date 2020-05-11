E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Orwell Bridge to reopen within the hour

PUBLISHED: 15:35 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 11 May 2020

The Orwell Bridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Orwell Bridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The Orwell Bridge is due to reopen at 4pm after high winds forced its closure earlier in the afternoon.

Traffic has been building in Ipswich town centre as a result of the Orwell Bridge's closure Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTraffic has been building in Ipswich town centre as a result of the Orwell Bridge's closure Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Highways England closed the bridge shortly after 12pm, after wind speeds were recorded above the bridge’s safety limit.

Its closure has caused heavy traffic in much of central Ipswich, with London Road, West End Road and Wherstead Road seeing near gridlock traffic.

In a tweet, a Highways England spokesman said: “The wind speeds have dropped to a level where we are able to begin the process of reopening the bridge.

“This should be completed and the bridge reopened by approximately 16:00.”

