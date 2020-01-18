Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge was briefly closed as Suffolk police dealt with an incident Picture: MICK WEBB capelman

The Orwell Bridge has reopened after briefly being closed due to a police incident.

The bridge closed shortly after 11.15am after police received reports concerning the safety of a person.

A rolling road block was put in place and the bridge reopened five minutes later.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed the person is now in the care of police officers.