Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident
PUBLISHED: 11:29 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 18 January 2020
capelman
The Orwell Bridge has reopened after briefly being closed due to a police incident.
The bridge closed shortly after 11.15am after police received reports concerning the safety of a person.
A rolling road block was put in place and the bridge reopened five minutes later.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed the person is now in the care of police officers.
Comments have been disabled on this article.