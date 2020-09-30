E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search for two people seen on Orwell Bridge called off – but police enquiries continue

PUBLISHED: 12:26 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 30 September 2020

Charlotte Bond

Police, coastguard and search and rescue crews have called off their search following safety concerns for two people seen on the Orwell Bridge, but stress the investigation is continuing.

A large-scale search operation was launched following the sighting of the two people on the westbound carriageway around 10.20pm Tuesday, September 29.

Police, alongside HM Coastguard, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue and the RNLI continued their search throughout Wednesday morning.

A police spokeswoman has since confirmed they have stood down – but stressed they are continuing to carry out enquiries to ensure they are safe.

The spokeswoman said: “Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in order to check that the two persons are safe and well but all enquiries so far have proved unsuccessful.

“Police would be keen to speak to anyone who was driving near the bridge, and who may have captured any relevant dash cam, yesterday evening between 9.45pm and 10.45pm.”

Any witnesses to the incident, or who have information that may assist police in their enquiry, should call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 450 of September 30.

