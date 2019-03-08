Breaking

Orwell Bridge shut after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

The A14 Orwell Bridge is closed westbound due to a police incident.

Officers were called at approximately 1.30pm to reports that a person had been found at the foot of the bridge.

A police spokesman said the person is alive but the extent of their injuries is not clear at this time.

The bridge is currently closed westbound, heading towards Bury St Edmunds, and is not expected to re-open until at least 3.30pm.

Two fire engines, from Ipswich East and Princes Street fire stations, were also called at 1.35pm to The Strand at Wherstead.

Motorists said a police car is currently holding traffic on the westbound carriageway.

Highways England officials said the A14 westbound between junction 57 for Nacton and junction 56 for Wherstead is currently closed.

