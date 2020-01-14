E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Orwell Bridge to stay open for now - but more heavy winds forecast for later

PUBLISHED: 09:19 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 14 January 2020

The Orwell Bridge reopened overnight after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

The Orwell Bridge reopened overnight after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Highways England has said it will continue to monitor weather conditions before deciding whether or not to close the Orwell Bridge later today.

The roads authority said it had no plans to close the A14 bridge near Ipswich on Tuesday morning, but would provide further updates regarding any potential closure for this afternoon and evening.

Highways England closed the bridge at 7pm on Monday after winds were predicted to exceed their 50mph safety limit.

You may also want to watch:

The bridge reopened late last night, but with more heavy winds forecast in the afternoon, a decision will have to made about any potential closure later today.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for strong winds on Tuesday, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is also possible as southwesterly winds gust to 40-50mph.

Highways England will receive a final forecast update at 2.30pm, when a final decision will be made.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge will close tonight. Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge closure ‘highly likely’ as wind speeds of 60mph predicted

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge reopens after Storm Brendan winds force closure – but could close today

The Orwell Bridge reopened overnight after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Police respond to incident on bus carrying school children

Police responded to an incident in Capel St Mary this morning. Picture: ALAN MARSHALL

Teen arrested after Ipswich sexual assault

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge will close tonight. Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge closure ‘highly likely’ as wind speeds of 60mph predicted

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge reopens after Storm Brendan winds force closure – but could close today

The Orwell Bridge reopened overnight after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Police respond to incident on bus carrying school children

Police responded to an incident in Capel St Mary this morning. Picture: ALAN MARSHALL

Teen arrested after Ipswich sexual assault

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge to stay open for now - but more heavy winds forecast for later

The Orwell Bridge reopened overnight after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt comes under fire from Tory PCC Tim Passmore

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, was concerned about Tom Hunt's comments on law and order in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flood alerts for parts of Suffolk as tides rise higher than usual

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Suffolk Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Cancelled rural train services doubled last month in Greater Anglia’s worst performance of the year

Cancellations of Greater Anglia rural services doubled in December 2019 compared to the rest of the year. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Burglar jailed for three years after targeting homes of elderly women

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists