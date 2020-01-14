Orwell Bridge to stay open for now - but more heavy winds forecast for later

The Orwell Bridge reopened overnight after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Highways England has said it will continue to monitor weather conditions before deciding whether or not to close the Orwell Bridge later today.

The roads authority said it had no plans to close the A14 bridge near Ipswich on Tuesday morning, but would provide further updates regarding any potential closure for this afternoon and evening.

Highways England closed the bridge at 7pm on Monday after winds were predicted to exceed their 50mph safety limit.

The bridge reopened late last night, but with more heavy winds forecast in the afternoon, a decision will have to made about any potential closure later today.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for strong winds on Tuesday, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is also possible as southwesterly winds gust to 40-50mph.

Highways England will receive a final forecast update at 2.30pm, when a final decision will be made.