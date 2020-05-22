Wind speeds could reach 45mph tomorrow - but Orwell Bridge set to remain open
PUBLISHED: 16:48 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 22 May 2020
Charlotte Bond
Wind speeds are expected to pick up on Saturday - but there are no current plans to close the Orwell Bridge.
Weather forecasters are predicting gusts of up to 45mph throughout Suffolk for the early afternoon.
The Orwell Bridge is typically closed when wind speeds reach 50mph, frequently causing traffic chaos and gridlock in Ipswich.
A Highways England spokesman confirmed the wind speeds are being monitored but there are no plans in place at this time to close the bridge.
Saturday is forecast to be a mostly cloudy day in Suffolk, with temperatures of up to 18C and a small chance of rain.
Wind speeds will drop Sunday and leave a sunny day, with highs of 21C, and Monday will be sunny with a gentle breeze, again with highs of around 21C.
