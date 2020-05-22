Wind speeds could reach 45mph tomorrow - but Orwell Bridge set to remain open

The Orwell Bridge is often closed in high winds due to safety concerns Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Wind speeds are expected to pick up on Saturday - but there are no current plans to close the Orwell Bridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weather forecasters are predicting gusts of up to 45mph throughout Suffolk for the early afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

The Orwell Bridge is typically closed when wind speeds reach 50mph, frequently causing traffic chaos and gridlock in Ipswich.

A Highways England spokesman confirmed the wind speeds are being monitored but there are no plans in place at this time to close the bridge.

Saturday is forecast to be a mostly cloudy day in Suffolk, with temperatures of up to 18C and a small chance of rain.

Wind speeds will drop Sunday and leave a sunny day, with highs of 21C, and Monday will be sunny with a gentle breeze, again with highs of around 21C.