Incredible picture shows pilot in jaw-dropping loop above Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 December 2019

Pilot Steve Woolmington has flown his plane upside down in a stunt manoeuvre over the Orwell Bridge Picture: STEVE WOOLMINGTON

Pilot Steve Woolmington has flown his plane upside down in a stunt manoeuvre over the Orwell Bridge Picture: STEVE WOOLMINGTON

STEVE WOOLMINGTON

This was the stunning scene as stunt pilot flew upside down over the Orwell Bridge.

Pilot Steve Woolmington, from Earls Colne, flew his Van's RV-6 aircraft over the bridge during one of his regular flights.

The picture shows the aerobatic-trained pilot 5,000ft above the famous river on Wednesday, December 4.

Mr Woolmington, who only began training aerobatics after the age of 60, was performing a loop-de-loop at 70mph (60kts), which is above the speed limit for cars passing over the bridge.

Mr Woolmington said: "I fly from Earls Colne and did a loop in the area over the Orwell.

"When I looked at the video from my Go-Pro camera, I noticed the bridge in shot, so took this still image to put on Twitter."

Pilots wishing to train in aerobatics can perform loops, barrel rolls and stall turns after completing a basic course, with climbing rolls and hesitation loops requiring further training.

