Incredible picture shows pilot in jaw-dropping loop above Orwell Bridge
PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 December 2019
STEVE WOOLMINGTON
This was the stunning scene as stunt pilot flew upside down over the Orwell Bridge.
Pilot Steve Woolmington, from Earls Colne, flew his Van's RV-6 aircraft over the bridge during one of his regular flights.
The picture shows the aerobatic-trained pilot 5,000ft above the famous river on Wednesday, December 4.
Mr Woolmington, who only began training aerobatics after the age of 60, was performing a loop-de-loop at 70mph (60kts), which is above the speed limit for cars passing over the bridge.
Mr Woolmington said: "I fly from Earls Colne and did a loop in the area over the Orwell.
"When I looked at the video from my Go-Pro camera, I noticed the bridge in shot, so took this still image to put on Twitter."
Pilots wishing to train in aerobatics can perform loops, barrel rolls and stall turns after completing a basic course, with climbing rolls and hesitation loops requiring further training.