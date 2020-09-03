E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 22:13 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 22:19 03 September 2020

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The body of a man has been discovered under the Orwell Bridge.

Emergency services including HM Coastguard, East of England Ambulance Service and police were called at just before 5pm Thursday to reports that the body of a man had been discovered under the Orwell Bridge, off Gainsborough Lane, Ipswich.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Officers are treating the death as unexplained but do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage.”

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

