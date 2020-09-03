Body of man found near Orwell Bridge
PUBLISHED: 22:13 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 22:19 03 September 2020
The body of a man has been discovered under the Orwell Bridge.
Emergency services including HM Coastguard, East of England Ambulance Service and police were called at just before 5pm Thursday to reports that the body of a man had been discovered under the Orwell Bridge, off Gainsborough Lane, Ipswich.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Officers are treating the death as unexplained but do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage.”
A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.
