Police called to Orwell Bridge after concerns for woman’s safety
PUBLISHED: 11:21 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 23 April 2020
Officers have been called to the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich this morning following concerns for a woman’s safety.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that there had been concerns for a woman’s safety.
The incident has now been dealt with.
There were delays reported in the area for a time.
