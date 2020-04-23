E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police called to Orwell Bridge after concerns for woman’s safety

PUBLISHED: 11:21 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 23 April 2020

Police were called to the Orwell Bridge this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Officers have been called to the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich this morning following concerns for a woman’s safety.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that there had been concerns for a woman’s safety.

The incident has now been dealt with.

There were delays reported in the area for a time.

