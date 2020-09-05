E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Orwell Bridge brought to a standstill as emergency services help ‘distressed’ man

PUBLISHED: 16:17 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 05 September 2020

The A14 was closed in both directions due to a police incident. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The A14 was closed in both directions due to a police incident. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Traffic was stopped on the Orwell Bridge for a time this afternoon as emergency crews helped a “distressed” man.

Police officers and ambulance paramedics attended the scene with vehicles travelling in both directions halted while the experts tackled the situation.

Traffic cameras showed long tailbacks as police officers stopped the use of the bridge.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokeswoman said medical staff and police officers had been called to a man described as being in a “distressed” state.

The road was reopened at 3.59pm and while there was still a build up of traffic in the area, this was expected to return to normal levels within a short while.

● If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Bus passengers forced to walk up Ipswich hill after bus route changes

Passengers have been angered by changes to the Route 59 bus in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Investigations into indecent images of children increase 50%

Suffolk police investigated 104 cases involving indecent images of children in the first six months of the year Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PHOTODISC

Orwell Bridge brought to a standstill as emergency services help ‘distressed’ man

The A14 was closed in both directions due to a police incident. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Pile of rubble all that remains as landmark building demolished

Rubble and mangled metail is all that remains of Anzani House at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Families enjoy socially distanced ‘fun day’ with TikTok dances in Ipswich

Aubree and Harrison at the family fun day at Wherstead Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND