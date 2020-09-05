Orwell Bridge brought to a standstill as emergency services help ‘distressed’ man

The A14 was closed in both directions due to a police incident. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Traffic was stopped on the Orwell Bridge for a time this afternoon as emergency crews helped a “distressed” man.

Police officers and ambulance paramedics attended the scene with vehicles travelling in both directions halted while the experts tackled the situation.

Traffic cameras showed long tailbacks as police officers stopped the use of the bridge.

A police spokeswoman said medical staff and police officers had been called to a man described as being in a “distressed” state.

The road was reopened at 3.59pm and while there was still a build up of traffic in the area, this was expected to return to normal levels within a short while.

● If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123.