Orwell Bridge to REOPEN this morning

Michael Steward

Published: 6:52 AM December 27, 2020   
The man's body was found near the Orwell Bridge on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Orwell Bridge will reopen at 7am on Sunday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Orwell Bridge will reopen at 7am this morning after an overnight closure due to Storm Bella. 

The bridge closed at 8pm last night with winds of up to 60mph expected in Suffolk as Storm Bella rolled into the UK. 

But Highways England confirmed this morning that the bridge would reopen today. 

Meanwhile, several flood warnings are in place across Suffolk following more overnight rain. 


Hundreds of families in Thetford, Brandon and Hockwold were advised to leave their homes last night and find shelter due to the threat of flooding. 


Suffolk

