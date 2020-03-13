E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Flooding causes traffic along The Strand under the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 14:53 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 13 March 2020

Flooding on The Strand, near the Orwell Bridge Picture: HAZEL SELLERS

Hazel Sellers

Flooding led to queues of traffic along a stretch of road under the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich on Friday afternoon.

Motorists faced holdups along The Strand (B1456) between Woolverstone and Ipswich.

One motorist reported being stuck in traffic heading towards Ipswich at about 2.30pm.

The Strand, which runs under the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich, at Wherstead, can be prone to flooding when tides rise to unexpectedly high levels.

Flood alerts were issued earlier on for the tidal River Deben, River Orwell and the River Stour.

You may also want to watch:

Potentially affected areas included Felixstowe, where the flood gates will be closed, as well as The Strand and the waterfront in Pin Mill.

Yesterday's peak spring tides were partially responsible for the increased risk.

One regular user of The Strand, from Holbrook, said flooding had been worse already this week, adding: 'It seems everyday when it's a high tide, water is completely over the road, flooding into the fields.

'There is never anybody from any public services helping or advising motorists on what to do.

'People are risking getting stuck in the water by carrying on with their journey; others turning round and rushing through the back roads.'

'It seems like we are all left to just make it up as we go along. And that is not the answer.'

