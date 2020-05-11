Orwell Bridge wind speed monitored as gusts ‘approach closure threshold’
PUBLISHED: 11:46 11 May 2020
Charlotte Bond
Highways chiefs today said some gusts of wind on the Orwell Bridge are “approaching the closure threshold” - but there currently are no plans to close it.
Highways England said via Twitter: “We are continually monitoring the wind speed. At the moment we have no planned closures but some of the gusts have been approaching the closure threshold.”
Forecaster Adam Dury from Weatherquest, based in Norwich, said: “Across the region there are gusts of between 40 and 45mph, and round the coast they may be close to 50mph.
“The winds will be highest between now and around 3pm, and then ease down after that. There is the chance of a light shower, but most areas will be dry.”
Temperatures are also becoming much colder after the warm weekend, with a chance of frost in some parts of the area.
Mr Dury said: “It will feel quite cold today, with highs of only around 10 to 11 Celsius, but it will feel a bit warmer in the sunshine.
He added “Some parts of West Suffolk could have a frost tonight.”
