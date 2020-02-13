Video

Wind speeds on Orwell Bridge 'being monitored' today

The Orwell Bridge is being monitored this morning as gusts reach 35mph Picture: MICK WEBB/CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

Wind speeds over the Orwell Bridge are being monitored this morning - as Highways England say they are close to safety thresholds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Morning All, we are continuously monitoring the wind speeds on the Orwell Bridge throughout the day as they are close to our safety thresholds we will update our tweets regularly. #OrwellBridge — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 13, 2020

The Orwell Bridge could close if crosswinds reach 50mph or tailwinds reach 60mph. The Met Office is currently showing wind speeds in Ipswich as 36mph.

A tweet from Highways England said: "We are continuously monitoring the wind speeds on the Orwell Bridge throughout the day as they are close to our safety thresholds we will update our tweets regularly."

Heavy wind and rain have caused delays and disruption for travellers this morning.

Standing water on Essex and Suffolk's road network has added time to driver's journeys this morning.

Train passengers have already had cancellations due to a fallen tree on the line between Sudbury and Bures, as well as overhead wire problems causing all travel at Colchester station to be suspended until midday today, February 12.

MORE: Huge disruption on Greater Anglia main line