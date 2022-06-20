'Cracking' Orwell Challenge celebrates 45th year
- Credit: Steve Favell
Hundreds of people took in the sights of the Orwell Estuary in aid of their chosen charity.
Organisers of the Orwell Challenge, which is Suffolk's largest multi-charity fundraiser, have hailed Sunday's event a success.
The event, organised by volunteers from Ipswich East Rotary Club, is now in its 45th year.
The challenge included a marathon and half-marathon trail run and a walk, up to 25 miles.
Co-ordinator of the Orwell Challenge for Ipswich East Rotary Club, John Button, said: "Sunday’s event saw over 500 people taking part by either walking or running.
"It was another cracking event for us which has raised much needed funds for local charities.
"We are extremely grateful to Gainsborough Sports Centre for allowing us to use them as are our HQ again this year.
Most Read
- 1 Two east Suffolk towns named among UK's best up-and-coming places to live
- 2 World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe
- 3 23 fire crews tackle blaze at Suffolk industrial park
- 4 Stunning pictures of lightning in Suffolk after heatwave
- 5 Travellers move on from Ipswich's Christchurch Park
- 6 22 of the best pictures of town celebrating Suffolk Pride
- 7 Wellbeing hub plan for Great White Horse Hotel
- 8 First look at 'stunning' £750k homes being built in mid Suffolk village
- 9 'Real buzz' across town as Big Hoot officially launches
- 10 Meet the man who has run every road in Ipswich
"Finally, we certainly want to thank those who turned out to take part in this year’s event. Those people who support us are the reason we as Rotarians give up our time to put on this hugely popular event.”