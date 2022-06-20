'Cracking' Orwell Challenge celebrates 45th year

The Orwell Challenge took place on Sunday (June 19). - Credit: Steve Favell

Hundreds of people took in the sights of the Orwell Estuary in aid of their chosen charity.

Organisers of the Orwell Challenge, which is Suffolk's largest multi-charity fundraiser, have hailed Sunday's event a success.

The event, organised by volunteers from Ipswich East Rotary Club, is now in its 45th year.

The challenge included a marathon and half-marathon trail run and a walk, up to 25 miles.

Co-ordinator of the Orwell Challenge for Ipswich East Rotary Club, John Button, said: "Sunday’s event saw over 500 people taking part by either walking or running.

Walkers take part in the Orwell Challenge. - Credit: Steve Favell

"It was another cracking event for us which has raised much needed funds for local charities.

"We are extremely grateful to Gainsborough Sports Centre for allowing us to use them as are our HQ again this year.

Organisers say over 500 people took part in this year's event. - Credit: Steve Favell

Families taking part in this years Orwell Challenge. - Credit: Steve Favell

BSC Multicultural Society friends walking for Ipswich Homeless. - Credit: Steve Favell

Trail runners taking part in this years Orwell Challenge. - Credit: Steve Favell

"Finally, we certainly want to thank those who turned out to take part in this year’s event. Those people who support us are the reason we as Rotarians give up our time to put on this hugely popular event.”



