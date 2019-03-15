Orwell Challenge aims to go ‘single-use plastic free’

Hundreds took part in last year's Orwell Challenge Picture: RICHARD PORTER Archant

Organisers of the Orwell Challenge are attempting to make the popular event ‘single use plastic free’ within the next three years.

The Rotary Club of Ipswich East, which organises the event, is urging those taking part to bring their own refillable water bottles, rather than grabbing a fresh plastic bottle.

John Button, head of the organising committee, said: “Whether you are planning to take part by walking or running on Sunday June 23, you can help us achieve our goal.

“We have, for many years, provided free plastic water bottles at the start.

“This year we are asking participants to join in with our green aims by bringing their own refillable drink bottles.

“These can be topped up at each station along the route, and we will still provide squash and water too as before but just in paper cups rather than single use plastic ones.”

Formerly known as the Orwell Walk and then the Orwell Walk, Run and Cycle, this year’s event is looking extra special, coinciding with the big Suffolk Day weekender.

Extra activities are being laid on along the route to mark the occasion.

Last year’s challenge attracted more than 700 participants - raising more than £105,000 for charity.

