Special activities planned for Orwell Challenge 2019 - in celebration of Suffolk Day

Early bird tickets for the event are available until February 28

Extra activities are being laid on for this year’s Orwell Challenge – as this year it coincides with the Suffolk Day big weekender.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Orwell Challenge returns to Ipswich in June The Orwell Challenge returns to Ipswich in June

The popular event, on Sunday, June 23, will see hundreds take on a picturesque route through the countryside near Ipswich, exploring areas off the beaten track most never have the chance to see.

Last year’s challenge, which is organised by the Ipswich East Rotary Club, attracted more than 700 participants - raising more than £105,000 for charity.

Early bird tickets for this year’s event are available until February 28 - so book your place fast.

Walkers will take on a scenic route through the Suffolk countryside Walkers will take on a scenic route through the Suffolk countryside

John Button, from the Rotary Club, said the event has a challenge for everyone.

He said: “This year we have got the Orwell Walk - the original one where people can chose a distance between three and 25 miles - then we have a half marathon and a full marathon.

“There should be something that everyone can take part in and feel they have beaten a challenge - which is the whole idea.

This year's event coincides with the Suffolk Day weekender This year's event coincides with the Suffolk Day weekender

“The route goes from Gainsborough Sports Centre then goes along the perimeter of the foreshore.

“Then it takes a different route back right through Levington and Nacton and through some parts of the countryside you wouldn’t be able to walk or run through normally.

“The event opens up some beautiful parts of Suffolk that will be new to people, thanks to the private landowners who are letting us use their land. “It is just a really fun day. Everyone who takes part each year is amazed by the camaraderie, fun and enjoyment people have along the way round the walk.”

Formerly known as the Orwell Walk, and then the Orwell Walk, Run and Cycle - the event was renamed the Orwell Challenge last year, including the new marathon distance.

Mr Button said: “It’s same weekend as Suffolk Day so we will try and get some extra activities to make it extra special and join in with the fun. It is a unique event as if you want to raise money for a different charity that is up to you.

“We are not raising funds for a particular charity so it is up to those taking part who they raise money for. It is something the family can do together”

For more information on the Orwell Walk and to book your place visit www.orwellwalk.co.uk