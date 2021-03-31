News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Person in hospital after 7ft fall at Orwell Country Park

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:34 AM March 31, 2021    Updated: 11:19 AM March 31, 2021
Work to prevent the Orwell Bridge closing in high winds could be delayed until the spring. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Emergency services were called to Orwell Country Park on Tuesday night - Credit: Archant

Emergency services were called to Orwell Country Park in Ipswich after a person reportedly fell 7ft. 

Paramedics and the Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team attended the casualty at the scene on Tuesday, March 30 night, who was injured during the fall.

The nature of the injuries suffered by the person are currently unclear.

Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team said on Facebook: "The team arrived on scene and located the casualty quickly. A paramedic was already on scene.

"The team helped package and extract the casualty with the HART team from east of England ambulance service.

"The casualty was then transported to Ipswich Hospital."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
