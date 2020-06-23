Did you go to Orwell High School? Here’s a trip down memory lane
It educated hundres of young people and set them on paths to brighter futures - but what are your memories of Felixstowe’s old Orwell High School?
The secondary school may no longer exist, as it was merged in 2011 with Deben High School to form Felixstowe Academy.
But for those who attended the school in years gone by, it left a lasting impression.
Days Gone By: Memories from Orwell High School’s sports day in 1983
This gallery of pictures shows students rehearsing for a production of Billy Liar in 1980, along with youngsters taking part in the dreaded egg and spoon race in June 1979.
Some of its past netball teams are also pictured in our gallery, as well as a parents’ and friends’ association evening where the T’Do princess was crowned.
■ Did you go to Orwell High School? What are your memories? Email us with your full contact details.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.