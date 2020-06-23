E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Did you go to Orwell High School? Here’s a trip down memory lane

23 June, 2020 - 19:00
Orwell High School pupils pictured in 1980. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Orwell High School pupils pictured in 1980. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It educated hundres of young people and set them on paths to brighter futures - but what are your memories of Felixstowe’s old Orwell High School?

Did you attend the Orwell High School Sports Day in 1983? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLDid you attend the Orwell High School Sports Day in 1983? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The secondary school may no longer exist, as it was merged in 2011 with Deben High School to form Felixstowe Academy.

But for those who attended the school in years gone by, it left a lasting impression.

A netball team at Ipswich's Orwell High School in 1980. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYA netball team at Ipswich's Orwell High School in 1980. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Days Gone By: Memories from Orwell High School’s sports day in 1983

This gallery of pictures shows students rehearsing for a production of Billy Liar in 1980, along with youngsters taking part in the dreaded egg and spoon race in June 1979.

Rehearsals for the production of Billy Liar at Orwell High School in 1980. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYRehearsals for the production of Billy Liar at Orwell High School in 1980. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Some of its past netball teams are also pictured in our gallery, as well as a parents’ and friends’ association evening where the T’Do princess was crowned.

■ Did you go to Orwell High School? What are your memories? Email us with your full contact details.

A sports day at Orwell High School in June 1979. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYA sports day at Orwell High School in June 1979. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The T'Do princess is elected at an event at Orwell High School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYThe T'Do princess is elected at an event at Orwell High School in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

An Orwell High School basketball team from 1976. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYAn Orwell High School basketball team from 1976. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this gallery? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLCan you spot yourself or someone you know in this gallery? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

