Ipswich school holds day for grandparents

A grandparents' day was held at Orwell Park School in Nacton. Picture: DIANNE MIDDLETON Archant

It is often said parents can make all the difference to a child's education and upbringing. But now an Ipswich school has recognised the contribution grandparents can make with a special day for the older generation.

Orwell Park School in Nacton held the grandparents' afternoon to allow nans and grandpas a chance they might not otherwise get to see inside their grandchildren's classrooms.

They were treated to an assembly where all children displayed a portrait of their loved ones and performed a variety of entertainment where they revealed what makes their grandparents special.

They later treated their grandparents to a seaside-themed fair outdoors.

Alison Williams, head of the pre-prep and nursery at Orwell Park, said: "Grandparents play a huge role in our school, supporting us at many events.

"We wanted to show how much we appreciated them and the children loved making up poems and painting their likenesses, although some were not as flattering as they could have been.

"It was wonderful to see so many of our grandparents and special friends working with their children after the performance."

Adrian Brown, headmaster, said: "Grandparents play a big part in the children's lives and they love to see what their grandchildren are doing at school.

"It is also a wonderful opportunity to for the children to show their grandparents how much they appreciate all that they do for them."

