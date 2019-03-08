'They give us love and devotion': School in Ipswich holds pet service

Orwell Park School in Nacton held a pet service for pre-prep pupils. Picture: SARAH SKIRBY SMITH SARAH SKIRBY SMITH

All creatures great and small were brought into Ipswich's Orwell Park School for a pet service designed to show the "unconditional love and devotion" of our furry animals.

Everything from dogs, cats, rabbits and gerbils were brought to the ceremony at the Nacton school for pre-prep pupils, led by chaplain Rev Canon Ian Wilson.

"He spoke of the joy and companionship our pets bring to our lives and how they give us unconditional love and devotion," a spokesman for the school said.

"We were reminded of our duty of care to them in return. The pupils sang beautifully and performed poems and readings they had written about their family pets.

"We were joined by much-loved family companions of many sorts and lots of dogs. The pets were all very well behaved."

There was also a collection at the event for the School's three charities this year - ICENI, Dementia UK and the Rainforest Trust.